O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,159 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $952.88. 38,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,912. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $961.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $868.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $841.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $929.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

