Organto Foods Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) – Clarus Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organto Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for Organto Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Organto Foods alerts:

Organto Foods Trading Up 10.5 %

Organto Foods stock opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Organto Foods has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.