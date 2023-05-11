ORIX (NYSE:IX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Performance

IX stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.52. 21,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,887. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 222,350 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,928,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,182 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ORIX by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ORIX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.