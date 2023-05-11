Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 33,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Oroco Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$172.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

