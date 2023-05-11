Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $81.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.10.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $85.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.56. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.