PacWest Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:PACWP)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 16.2 %

Shares of PACWP opened at $10.05 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

