PacWest Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:PACWP)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 16.2 %
Shares of PACWP opened at $10.05 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.
PacWest Bancorp Company Profile
