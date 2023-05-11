PARSIQ Achieves Market Cap of $16.67 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0900 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $16.67 million and approximately $777,871.57 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

