Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 234,233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 255,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,411. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.