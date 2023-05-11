Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Paylocity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now expects that the software maker will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.81. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

