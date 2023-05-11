Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Shares of PAYO opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -118.22 and a beta of 0.93. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $98,720.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $149,615.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $98,720.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,935 shares of company stock worth $622,594. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 590,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 126.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 244.0% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 223,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

