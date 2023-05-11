PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PayPal Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.38 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

