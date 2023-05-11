PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.06. 3,738,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,293,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63. PayPal has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.30.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

