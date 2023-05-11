Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 31,173 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.34. 346,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,965. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average of $153.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

