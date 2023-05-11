Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,817,000 after acquiring an additional 203,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,957. The company has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.