Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

UPS traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.80. 1,082,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,078. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

