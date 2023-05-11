Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.43. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $294.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

