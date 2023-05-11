Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

