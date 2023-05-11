PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by RENASANT Bank

RENASANT Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PEP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,654. The firm has a market cap of $268.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $195.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.