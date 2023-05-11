Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.44

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and traded as low as $33.75. Pershing Square shares last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 7,103 shares traded.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

