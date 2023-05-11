Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.