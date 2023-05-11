PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02. Approximately 5,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.