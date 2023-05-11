Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.41

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 104728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $25,001.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Asit Parikh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,919 shares of company stock valued at $229,827 and have sold 6,907 shares valued at $54,598. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $20,869,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,761,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 223,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

