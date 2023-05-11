Philcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $128,178.29 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

