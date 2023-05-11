Pi Financial Reiterates C$8.50 Price Target for Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU)

Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price target on Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at C$5.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.40. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of C$4.36 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

