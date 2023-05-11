Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.19. Pier 1 Imports shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 92,500 shares traded.

Pier 1 Imports Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

See Also

