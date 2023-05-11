Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNW. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

NYSE PNW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.56. 661,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,834,000 after purchasing an additional 171,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,508,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,897 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

