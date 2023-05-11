Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Plug Power updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Plug Power Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,956,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,045,963. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

