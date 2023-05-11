Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 1.5 %

Plug Power stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. 7,692,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,005,330. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Plug Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.