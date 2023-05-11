Polygon (MATIC) Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00003120 BTC on popular exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and approximately $390.58 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polygon has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polygon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polygon Profile

Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,249,469,069 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.