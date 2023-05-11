PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the April 15th total of 468,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PolyMet Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Trading Down 4.9 %

PLM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 68,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $157.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.