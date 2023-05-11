Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil Sells 2,333 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock traded down $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $348.04. 255,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.59.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pool

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 23.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

