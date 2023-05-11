Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Director David Near Acquires 3,125 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) Director David Near purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $24,968.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,427.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Potbelly Trading Up 6.6 %

PBPB stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 363,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,238. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Potbelly had a return on equity of 3,013.09% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

