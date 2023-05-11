PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
PowerFleet Stock Down 5.8 %
NASDAQ:PWFL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. 7,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $33.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
