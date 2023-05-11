PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PowerFleet Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:PWFL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. 7,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $33.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

About PowerFleet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 17.1% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.