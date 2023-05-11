PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.80

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 4096559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a market cap of £32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a current ratio of 18.14.
PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.
