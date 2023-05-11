Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 12,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,204. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Primoris Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Articles

