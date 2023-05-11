Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 96,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,171. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.