Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Up 5%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). 169,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 181,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
Primorus Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Hedley Clark bought 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($41,640.38). Insiders own 33.57% of the company’s stock.
About Primorus Investments
Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.
See Also
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.