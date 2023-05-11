Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Up 5%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). 169,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 181,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Primorus Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hedley Clark bought 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($41,640.38). Insiders own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

