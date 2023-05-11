Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.09. 2,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $47.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Company Profile

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

