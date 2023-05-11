Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Buys Shares of 7,575 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 207,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,073. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

