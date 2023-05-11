Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 2.9% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.51. 110,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.83. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

