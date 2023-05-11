Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. American Express accounts for 2.8% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $147.41. 762,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,851. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

