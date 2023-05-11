Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Sells 51,556 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 51,556 shares during the quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of INTC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. 13,502,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,923,551. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

