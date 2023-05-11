Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies
In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
NYSE RTX traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $95.20. 580,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
- Robinhood’s High APY May Not Be Enough To Kickstart A Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.