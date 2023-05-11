Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $95.20. 580,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

