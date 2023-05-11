Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 262,295 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 130,432 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

PFIE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 136,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.97. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 8.59%. Analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.