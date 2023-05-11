Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Raised to $45.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Progyny Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 222,233 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 321.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

