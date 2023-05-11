ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by RENASANT Bank

RENASANT Bank lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,720,000 after buying an additional 88,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 986,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.76. 328,490 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

