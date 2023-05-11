Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.83) Per Share

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.72). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($3.92) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Prothena Stock Down 1.3 %

Prothena stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.37. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

