Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

