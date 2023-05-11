Prudential PLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,877 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.3 %

ON stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

