Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $431.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

